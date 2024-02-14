Goldpreis
|
14.02.2024 19:58:27
New Found Gold cuts 7.56 g/t over 13.4 metres at Queensway project
The latest drill results have allowed New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSE-A: NFGC) to extend the near-surface, high-grade part of the Iceberg-Iceberg East zone to 655 metres. The zones are part of the 100%-owned Queensway gold project located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland.Assays from three of the best holes in the Iceberg East zone are: Hole NFGC-23-1235 returned 7.56 g/t gold over 13.4 metres, including 91.75 g/t over 0.8 metre. Hole NFGC-23-1608 returned 15.38 g/t over 5.1 metres, including 63.73 g/t over 1.1 metre. Hole NFGC-23-1942 returned 14.82 g/t over 3.5 metres, including 63.71 g/t gold over 0.8 metre.“This first phase of near surface exploration drilling is complete at Iceberg East, and we are very pleased with the success of this shallow program that extended the KBFZ to 1.9 km of strike and identified new zones of continuous high-grade, near-surface gold mineralization,” VP exploration Melissa Render said in a news release. “With only a few assays pending we are now ready to expand on what we know and target the Keats-Baseline Fault deeper down. There is currently over 1.9 km of strike to test at depth and the company will be utilizing the recently acquired seismic data to identify locations of interest within the KBFZ for immediate drilling.”New Found has had many bonanza assays from the various zone at the Queensway project, some over 100 g/t gold.Detailed results of recent drilling are posted on www.NewFoundGold.ca. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 005,06
|1,03
|0,05