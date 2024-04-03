Goldpreis
|
03.04.2024 17:35:26
New Found Gold reports up to 96% recovery during Queensway metallurgical tests
New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG) has reported recoveries of 90% and 96% of the gold from drill core samples from its 100%-owned Queensway gold project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland.Testing focused on the Keats Main, Golden Joint, and Lotto zones. A total of 116 variability composites were created from 1,000 metres of drill core and having a combined weight of 3,400 kg, and from them three master composites were assembled.Recovery from the three zones demonstrated similar metallurgical characteristics when tested with gravity separation and carbon-in-leach (CIL) techniques.“The program further demonstrates that conventional gravity separation and CIL are well-suited recovery methods for gold mineralization at Queensway. Additional flowsheet development work is ongoing to determine if marginal improvements in gold extraction can be achieved,” noted Gary Simmons, an independent consultant who was previously director of metallurgy and technology at Newmont.New Gold will move into the second phase of metallurgical tests in the second quarter of the year. Composites from the Iceberg and Iceberg East zones will be tested.The company continues its 650,000-metre drill program at Queensway. No estimate of resources or reserves has yet been made available.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 290,32
|-9,30
|-0,40
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen nach Fed-Schock tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Abschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.