Goldpreis
|
24.05.2024 14:33:00
Newmont reopens Argentina’s Cerro negro gold mine
Newmont (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), the world’s largest gold producer, has resumed operations at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina, after a six-week suspension following the death of two workers.“The return-to-operations plan has been reviewed by governmental authorities,” Marcelo Campos, general mine manager, said in a statement. The executive said the approval reflects Newmont’s commitment to security and operational excellence.Provincial suppliers and services chamber Capromisa had voiced their concerns about the effects a prolonged suspension would have on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and service providers.Capromisa asked the authorities to expedite the investigation into the deaths and accelerate the administrative processes to allow the resumption of operations.The gold mine, located in the southern Argentinian province of Santa Cruz, is one of Newmont’s key operations in South America, generating over $500 million in exports per year. Cerro Negro is undergoing a $540-million expansion project that would extend its life until 2034, with total production expected to reach over 350,000 ounces from 2024 onwards. The mine is slated to churn out 290,000 ounces of gold this year.The extensive Cerro Negro complex has three high-grade underground operating mines, Eureka, Mariana Central and Mariana Norte, and two underground deposits being developed, Emilia and San Marcos.The asset also contains five other deposits in late-stage evaluation for development to expand the existing operations in the Marianas Complex and establish operations in the Eastern District. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 334,40
|5,66
|0,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.