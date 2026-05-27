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27.05.2026 20:53:32
Newmont vs. SSR Mining: Which Gold Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Should you anchor your portfolio with the world’s largest gold producer or a smaller, high-growth competitor? Choosing between Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) requires weighing massive scale against operational agility.Newmont is the largest gold company in the world, maintaining a massive portfolio that includes copper, silver, zinc, and lead. It operates active mines across nine countries, providing diversification through significant assets in Africa, Australia, North America, and beyond. This global footprint makes it a titan among gold stocks, as it manages a workforce of more than 45,000 employees to maintain production levels.In fiscal year 2025, Newmont’s sales rose 21% to $22.7 million, while it reported a net income of $7.1 billion for the period. This performance follows a strong trend, as net income was close to $3.3 billion in FY 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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