Nexa announces Aripuanã zinc mine ramp up

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) said on Tuesday that ramp-up activities at the Aripuanã mine in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, have started and the demobilization of construction teams is underway.Aripuanã consists of three main mineralized zones with an estimated average annual production of 70kt of zinc, 24kt of lead, 4kt of copper, 1.8Moz of silver, and 14.5koz of gold over a life-of-mine of 11 years.The mine is currently Nexa’s largest investment in Brazil and one of the few zinc projects in the world.With over 650kt of ore available in stockpiles, which is enough to cover six months of the estimated ramp-up curve, the milling capacity utilization rate is expected to reach an average of 30-40% in 3Q22 and 70-80% by December 2022. Full production is expected in 2Q23.Nexa currently owns and operates other five underground mines — three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.The company was among the world’s top five zinc miners and was also one of the top five metallic zinc producers in 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie.