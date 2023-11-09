Uranpreis
|
09.11.2023 20:35:14
NexGen Rook I uranium project wins environmental approval in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan granted NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) environmental approval for its Rook I uranium project in the province’s far north, the first such authorization in two decades, the company says.Now the project, forecast to cost C$1.3 billion to build, awaits federal environmental consent as it conducts pre-construction site work, the company said in a news release on Thursday.Both the company and BMO Capital Markets called the approval a major milestone for Rook I, which is expected to produce 21.7 million lbs. of uranium annually for nearly 11 years, according to a 2021 feasibility study.“The update keeps it on track for a potential go-ahead decision next year,” BMO mining analyst Alexander Pearce wrote in a note to clients on Thursday. “NexGen is now focused on the Federal environmental assessment approval process.”Uranium prices touched a 15-year high of $74.50 per lb. last week as the demand to replace fossil fuels increases. About 60 nuclear plants are under construction in countries such as China, Russia and India. Rook I is said to be Canada’s largest development-stage project for the nuclear fuel.The project in the southwest of the Athabasca basin about 40 km east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border would generate an after-tax net present value of C$3.5 billion at an 8% discount rate, and an after-tax internal rate of return of 52.4%, according to the 2021 study.Neo Energy Metals stock falls in London debut despite strong uranium marketGlobal demand“The achievement of this major milestone of provincial environmental assessment approval for Rook I is key in meeting the surging global demand for ethically sourced uranium,” NexGen CEO Leigh Curyer said. “NexGen has submitted all responses to the Federal technical review of the Rook I project environmental impact statement.”The project’s mineral reserves total 4.5 million tonnes grading 2.37% uranium oxide for 239.6 million pounds. Its measured and indicated resources total 3.7 million tonnes grading 3.1% uranium oxide for 256.7 million pounds.Shares in NexGen rose 6% on Thursday morning in TorontoC $8.41, valuing the company at $4.4 billion. They’ve traded in range of C$4.75 to C$8.68 over the past 52 weeks.“Saskatchewan and our northern communities are well-positioned to benefit from the increased demand for critical minerals,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a statement.The project is located within the Clearwater Dene Nation (CRDN), Birch Narrows Dene Nation and Buffalo River Dene Nation traditional territories, and the Métis Homeland. All four communities confirmed their consent and support for the project.“Since as early as 2013, the Rook I project has been a platform for both NexGen and the CRDN, together with regulatory authorities, to set a new and elite standard on Indigenous engagement, participation, and partnerships,” CRDN Chief Teddy Clark said in the release. “We stand collectively to maximize accommodation measures and business opportunities for our people.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|73,05
|0,20
|0,27
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.