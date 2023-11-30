Platinpreis
|
30.11.2023 15:06:00
Next-gen LEDs may substitute platinum, iridium with birch leaves
An international team of researchers led by physicists at Sweden’s Umeå University discovered that by pressure-cooking birch leaves, it is possible to produce a nanosized carbon particle with properties suitable for semiconductors for optoelectronics.Their goal is to replace petrochemical compounds and metals such as platinum and iridium in organic LEDs for super-thin TV and mobile phone screens with a more sustainable alternative.In a paper published in the journal Green Chemistry, the scientists explain that the synthesis process is simple: They picked birch leaves on the Umeå campus and cooked them in a pressure cooker. This produced ‘carbon dots’ about two nanometers in size that emit a narrow-band, deep red light when dissolved in ethanol. Some of the optical properties of these birch leaf carbon dots are comparable to commercial quantum dots currently used in semiconductor materials, but unlike them, they contain no heavy metals or critical raw materials.“It is important to note that our method is not limited to birch leaves,” Jia Wang, co-author of the study, said in a media statement. “We tested different plant leaves with the same pressure cooking method, and all of them produced similar red-emitting carbon dots. This versatility suggests that the transformation process can be used in different locations.”Using the carbon dots in a light-emitting electrochemical cell device, the researchers were able to show that the brightness generated was 100 cd/m2, which is comparable to the light intensity from a computer screen.“This result shows that it is possible to transition from depleting petroleum compounds to regenerating biomass as a raw material for organic semiconductors,” Wang said.For the researcher, the carbon dots have broader potential beyond just light-emitting devices.“Carbon dots are promising across various applications, from bioimaging and sensing to anti-counterfeiting. We’re open to collaborations and eager to explore more exciting uses for these emissive and sustainable carbon dots,” the scientist said. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Platinpreis
|938,00
|5,00
|0,54
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in den letzten Börsenmonat: US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel freundlcih -- ATX fährt vor dem Wochenende Gewinne ein -- DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag ebenfalls erneut nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. Der Start in den Dezember verlief an den größten Märkten in Asien mit leichten Verlusten.