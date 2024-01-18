Nickelpreis
|
18.01.2024 09:46:33
Nickel pain forcing miners to consider production cuts
BHP is considering options for its nickel operation amid a sharp price correction for the metal last year and warned it could write down the assets.Citing BHP’s production update on Thursday, Bloomberg News said the miner would update the market at its half year results announcement next month. “The nickel industry is undergoing a number of structural changes and is at a cyclical low in realized pricing,” BHP said. “Nickel West is not immune to these challenges.”Nickel prices dropped 45% last year, weighed down by a flood of cheap supply from Indonesia, where new techniques to produce battery-grade material are threatening to disrupt the industry, said Bloomberg News.BHP’s warning adds to a string of similar announcements from other companies, as smaller miners struggle to raise money from more traditional sources and grapple with rising costs, the newswire said..Earlier this week, First Quantum Minerals said it would halt mining at its nickel and cobalt operation in Western Australia and cut a third of the workforce in response to weaker metal prices and higher costs. The metal is used to make stainless steel and EV batteries.Sibanye-Stillwater, the Johannesburg listed miner, said it would not hesitate to cut production from underperforming assets. These include a nickel refinery it operates in northern France which made a loss in the six months ended August.It said in a third quarter update in November that the Sandouville nickel refinery was “unsustainable”, but added that alternative plans were being tested to keep the asset alive. “Further repositioning is being considered,” said CEO Neal Froneman.Glyn Lawcock, a resources analyst at Australia’s Barrenjoey, told Bloomberg News that the massive surplus of Indonesian nickel supply had caught the market by surprise. “By nature we’re in a cyclical industry — today, it feels like nickel’s not the place I want to have money tied up and invested in,” Lawcock told the newswire.The post Nickel pain forcing miners to consider production cuts appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Nickelpreis
|15 870,00
|109,00
|0,69
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach "Beige Book": US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag nach anfänglichen Startschwierigkeiten zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte etwas höher. Auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag hingegen uneinheitlich.