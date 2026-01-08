|
08.01.2026 09:23:40
Nickel retreats as Indonesia withholds output cut details
NICKEL prices extended losses after Indonesia failed to specify production reductions that had previously sparked a sharp rally in the battery metal, said Bloomberg News.Three-month futures dropped as much as 4.4% on the London Metal Exchange, following Wednesday’s 3.4% decline from $18,800 per ton, the highest intraday level since June 2024, the newswire reported.Market expectations had centred on Indonesia, the world’s largest nickel supplier, announcing mining quota cuts to rebalance supply and demand. However, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry offered no specifics during Thursday’s press briefing. Minister Bahlil Lahadalia stated the figures remain under finalisation.The metal, essential for battery production and stainless steel manufacturing, has climbed nearly 30% since mid-December as part of a broader base metals rally encompassing copper and aluminium. The surge has been propelled by substantial purchasing from Chinese traders alongside heightened geopolitical tensions.Benyamin Mikael, analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Holdings, questioned the sustainability of current pricing levels. “The sustainability of nickel prices remains uncertain, unless quota reductions are implemented in a meaningful and consistent manner,” he wrote. He noted that near-term impact from planned quotas would likely prove limited, as most existing investment commitments carry exemptions for the next one to two years.Nickel traded 3.4% lower at $17,285 per tonne on the LME at 2:04pm Shanghai time. Other base metals also weakened, with copper declining 1% to $12,775 per tonne.The lack of concrete policy detail has dampened investor enthusiasm that initially drove prices towards multi-month highs.The post Nickel retreats as Indonesia withholds output cut details appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Nickelpreis
|16 909,50
|-1 534,50
|-8,32
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Dow etwas stärker -- ATX leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendiert, kann der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet weitere Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.