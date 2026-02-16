|
16.02.2026 08:49:58
Niger to return French uranium stockpile
NIGER will return 95,000 tons of concentrated uranium powder to French nuclear company Orano SA, military leader Abdourahamane Tiani announced on state television.The yellowcake stockpile, representing 63.4% of the 150,000 tons produced at the Somair mine during Orano’s operational control, has been held by Nigerien authorities since the facility’s forced takeover in 2024, said Reuters which reported on the announcement.This comes two months after unidentified attackers nearly reached the uranium reserves during an assault on the capital, the newswire said.Niger’s military government seized the mine last year, alleging Orano planned to cease operations and divest its stake without proper authorisation, it said. Authorities subsequently removed uranium from the site despite an arbitration tribunal ruling against such action, prompting concerns about transporting radioactive material through regions affected by jihadist activity, said Reuters.Tiani emphasised that uranium produced following the nationalisation remains Niger’s property. The French company had operated in the West African nation for decades before Niger unilaterally nationalised Somair in June 2025.The uranium dispute exemplifies Niger’s post-coup efforts to strengthen control over strategic resources, mirroring a broader Sahel pattern where military governments have reduced Western influence whilst pursuing resource nationalism.Tiani also revealed Niger is renegotiating what he termed an “unfavourable” oil agreement with China National Petroleum Corporation.The post Niger to return French uranium stockpile appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
