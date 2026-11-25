Indonesian rescuers are searching for miners trapped underground after heavy rains inundated an unauthorized gold mining operation in West Java province.

The miners have been trapped since Monday in a 100-metre-deep shaft in the Pongkor area of Bogor, a mountainous region 60 km south of Jakarta. Authorities have been pumping water from the shaft to facilitate recovery efforts, the search and rescue agency said Wednesday.

“The depth of the shaft, narrow access and limited lighting are key considerations in determining the search strategy so that personnel can operate safely,” Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, said according to local news outlet Detik.

The disaster underscores the challenges Indonesia faces in regulating small-scale mining across its resource-rich but often remote regions, where informal operations provide precarious livelihoods for thousands of workers.

State-owned miner Antam, which operates gold mines in Pongkor, said the incident occurred at an unauthorized site unrelated to its operations.

Regulatory challenges

“The problem was that nobody reported it and nobody wanted to report it because the activity was illegal,” said Muhammad Adam Hamdani, head of emergency and logistics at the Bogor disaster mitigation agency.

The incident comes after authorities shut down about 30 gold mining pits in a separate area of Bogor last week.

Workers at informal mining operations face persistent threats from landslides and tunnel collapses. Gold ore processing also frequently involves highly toxic substances such as mercury and cyanide, with miners often using little or no protective equipment.

(With files from Reuters)

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