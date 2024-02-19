Northam Platinum “pauses, defers, curtails” projects as sales fall 25%

Platinpreis
NORTHAM Platinum said on Monday it had adjusted capital programmes across the group’s three mines following a deterioration in the platinum group metal (PGM) market.Commenting in a trading statement ahead of its interim results, scheduled for March 1, Northam said it had curtailed, deferred or paused certain capital projects. These included Zondereinde’s Western Extension and the development of declines at the Booysendal. At Eland development of decline systems had been temporarily paused.“A raft of global geopolitical issues has the potential to cause further disruption to PGM markets and metal prices, whilst the potential for further and more severe Eskom load curtailment events could lead to additional operational disruptions,” said Northam.“We continue to monitor the market and are rolling out additional on-demand self-generation capacity at all of our operations. We will amend our capital programme when and where prudent, taking into account the changing landscape,” it said.Northam’s comments are in the context of an estimated 87.5% to 97.5% year-on-year decline in basic interim headline share earnings of between 56.7 and 216.3 cents per share. This was owing to a 42.3% decline in the average rand basket price of PGMs to R24,269 per ounce (H1 2022: R42,046/oz 4E).Revenue from metal sales of R15bn for the six months fell 25.5%. Total revenue per equivalent refined 4E ounce sold decreased by 32.5% to R32,785/oz 4E.Northam is one of the few South African PGM miners that is increasing production – for the six months total production came in a fifth higher year on year at some 518,084 oz. While this minimised cash cost increases to an average of 6.7% for the period, and the weakening rand help offset the dollar decline in prices, the scale of the market deterioration will make for bleak reading when Northam posts its numbers.Earnings were also negative affected by a R799.7m loss on the sale of its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to Impala Platinum. Northam duelled with Implatss for nearly two years for RBPlat but withdrew its takeover offer in April last year amid a decline in the PGM markets.In accepting Implats’ cash and share offer for RBPlat, in which it had a 34% stake, Northam took a lose on the Implats’ shares it received and promptly sold (for R3.1bn or a price of R103.95 per share). The cash portion of Implats offer netted Northam R9bn.From a cash perspective, Northam ended the six months to December 31 with R2.4bn in net debt and cash and cash equivalents of R11.8bn. The company is undrawn on R11bn in banking facilities.Northam said the marcoeconomic outlook “remains uncertain” which would result in “volatile metal prices and exchange rates”. PGM market conditions and the material decline in the 4E basket price had “negatively impacted the profitability and rate of cash generation of the group”, it said.It also added that: “Relative positioning on the industry cost curve, and the ability to retain operational flexibility and balance sheet strength, are becoming increasingly important sector differentiating factors.“Northam has always maintained inherent optionality and flexibility in executing its growth strategy and these considerations remain key drivers to all our decisions.”The post Northam Platinum “pauses, defers, curtails” projects as sales fall 25% appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
