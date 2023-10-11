Platinpreis
|
11.10.2023 08:56:20
Northam Platinum best placed to withstand current PGM down cycle
NORTHAM Platinum will be able to “withstand the current down cycle better than many of its larger peers”, said credit rating agency GCR Ratings.Citing GCR, an affiliate of Moody’s Investor Serive, the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer said today its rating was supported by strong liquidity as well as its production expansion. GCR reaffirmed a national scale long-term and short-term credit rating of A+ and A1 respectively for Northam. The outlook was maintained as stable.Miningmx reported last month that Northam was identified as best place to maintain its earnings despite heavy declines in PGM prices this year.“Compared with peers, Northam is most able to sustain earnings at spot prices and will continue to improve its balance sheet,” said Adrian Hammond, an analyst for SBG Securities. “For these reasons, we reiterate Northam as our top pick.”Northam continues to grow production which helps offset inflation. For financial 2024, guidance for Northam’s refined metal sales is as much as 990,000 ounces, against 738,000 oz in financial 2022.Northam is also best placed to benefit from the recent improvement in the price of chrome, which is produced as a by-product of PGM mining. Chrome this year will account for 12% of Northam’s top line but 6% for Sibanye-Stillwater, and far less for Implats and Amplats.According to a recent report by RMB Morgan Stanley, chrome will contribute R4bn-R5.3bn in revenue for Northam’s financial 2024 at its current spot price, rivalling rhodium which will contribute R6.5bn at current prices.Northam’s decision to bail out of its 34.5% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum had benefits, analysts said. Though it sold at a loss, Northam still walked away with R13bn in cash and shares. This enabled it to declare a maiden dividend, launch a share buyback programme, and commit to a dividend policy for which investors had been clamouring.The post Northam Platinum best placed to withstand current PGM down cycle appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Platinpreis
|867,50
|-5,50
|-0,63