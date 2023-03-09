Northam Platinum to formalise takeover offer for RBPlat after rival withdraws complaint

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

NORTHAM Platinum said today it would proceed with its takeover offer for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) after a complaint laid with the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) by Impala Platinum (Implats) had been withdrawn.On November 9, Northam announced it would offer R172.70 per RBPlat it didn’t own in a cash and shares offer. At the time, the company had just under 35% of RBPlat with options to extend this to about 38%. The offer rivalled Implats’ earlier R150/share cash and shares offer for RBPlat from which it has so far garnered just under 41% in RBPlat shares.On December 12, Northam increased the cash portion of its offer by R7bn to R17bn – a development to which Implats objected in a formal complaint with the TRP. The TRP subsequently withheld approval of Northam’s offer while granting it an extension. The TRP reports to Government’s department of trade and industry.Today’s development sees Implats “summarily” withdraw its complaint with the TRP, said Northam. “Implats has taken this course of action without having engaged with the TRP any further,” it said. “In light of Implats’ withdrawal … the TRP has advised Northam that it considers the announcement to be legally valid and that Northam may proceed with the offer.”This is the latest twist in a takeover contest underway between Implats and Northam for since October 2001. The TRP has so far not provided Implats with a certificate of compliance for its takeover offer of RBPlat owing to a Northam complaint related to share awards to RBPlat executives.Implats said on March 2 that it was considering closing its offer for RBPlat at the end of the month, arguing that the lingering nature of its takeover attempt was not good for its business long-term. It also suggested it would sell into Northam’s offer if one was made. Today’s withdrawal suggest it might be taking that course of action.The post Northam Platinum to formalise takeover offer for RBPlat after rival withdraws complaint appeared first on Miningmx.