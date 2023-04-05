Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

NORTHAM Platinum bought its 18 month battle for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBlat) to a swift end today announcing the termination of its proposed offer following a slump in metal prices.Triggered by a major correction in the price of rhodium, which has dragged down the average rand basket price, Northam said it had notified RBPlat shareholders its offer has been terminated “with immediate effect”.This is likely to push the Government-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC) into accepting the R150 per share offer for RBPlat by Impala Platinum (Implats) in January last year giving the Northam rival more than 50% of RBPlat.Detailing the reasons for withdrawing its proposed R172.70/share offer for RBPlat, Northam said a condition to the transaction was it would notify RBPlat’s shareholders of a material adverse development 10 days after it occurring.It said the closing price of rhodium had fallen and remained below $9,000 per ounce for 12 consecutive trading days while the closing 4E rand basket price had fallen and remained below R33,000 per ounce. This was assuming a split of metals produced by Northam of 60% platinum and 30% and 9% for palladium and rhodium respectively.“Accordingly, material adverse changes have occurred in respect of two separate metrics,” said Northam adding that as a consequence “the Northam offer circular and the Northam transaction circular will not be issued and a general meeting of Northam shareholders to approve the implementation of the offer will not be convened”.The post Northam Platinum withdraws proposed offer for RBPlat after rhodium plummets appeared first on Miningmx.