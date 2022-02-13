Goldpreis
Norway's Roeiseland wins 3rd Olympic gold in 10K pursuit
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland earned her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, and fourth medal overall, by winning the women’s biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race Sunday.The Norwegian started the race with a lead because of her win in the sprint race and hit 19 of her 20 targets. Despite strong winds and blowing snow, Roeiseland held her focus and shot cleanly in the last standing stop to win in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds.Elvira Oeberg, who was second in the sprint race and started 31 seconds behind Roeiseland, had three misses in her second and third shooting bouts, but cleaned the last standing to finish 1:36.5 behind for silver.Tiril Eckhoff of Norway also missed three targets but came in 1:48.7 behind her teammate for the bronze medal.Roeiseland previously won gold in the mixed relay as well as the sprint. She also won bronze in the individual race.In her first Olympic appearance, Oeberg has won two silver medals. Eckhoff earned her first medal of the Beijing Games.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Norway's Roeiseland wins 3rd Olympic gold in 10K pursuit 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
