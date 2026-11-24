The stock market suddenly doesn't look so hot anymore. It's been declining in recent weeks, and as of the end of Monday, the S&P 500's gains since the start of the year were just under 6%. The recent controversy surrounding tech giant Nvidia has weighed on its performance, while the Anthropic IPO and its inflated valuation may be giving investors reasons to second-guess high-priced stocks right now.

Investors may be looking for safe-haven investments to hide out in. But rather than investing in Bitcoin, gold, or silver, there's a much safer investment I'd be considering right now: the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEMKT:VPU). Here's why this investment can make a whole lot of sense for risk-averse investors.

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