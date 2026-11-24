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24.11.2026 16:56:02
Not Crypto. Not Gold. Not Silver. This Is the Safe-Haven Asset I'd Pile Money Into Right Now
The stock market suddenly doesn't look so hot anymore. It's been declining in recent weeks, and as of the end of Monday, the S&P 500's gains since the start of the year were just under 6%. The recent controversy surrounding tech giant Nvidia has weighed on its performance, while the Anthropic IPO and its inflated valuation may be giving investors reasons to second-guess high-priced stocks right now.
Investors may be looking for safe-haven investments to hide out in. But rather than investing in Bitcoin, gold, or silver, there's a much safer investment I'd be considering right now: the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEMKT:VPU). Here's why this investment can make a whole lot of sense for risk-averse investors.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|3 518,54
|-37,83
|-1,06
|Silberpreis
|40,35
|-0,67
|-1,63