Brent
|
04.02.2024 17:38:00
Numbers Don't Lie: ExxonMobil Is the Top Stock in the Oil Patch.
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is the best company in the oil business. That was abundantly clear from its 2023 financial results. The energy behemoth delivered industry-leading financial results across most of the sector's most important metrics.The leading oil stock is in an excellent position to continue its dominance in 2024 and beyond. Here's a look at what's fueling ExxonMobil's strong performance.ExxonMobil recently reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2023. They were superb. The oil giant recorded an oil-industry-leading $36 billion in earnings during 2023. It also generated a whopping $55 billion in cash flow from operations. The company has now grown its earnings at an astounding 40% compound annual rate from its pre-pandemic level in 2019 while growing its cash flow from operations at a more than 15% compound annual rate. Those growth rates led its peer group, which is impressive considering that Exxon is the biggest of its rivals. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|77,70
|-1,12
|-1,42
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|72,42
|-1,56
|-2,11
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.