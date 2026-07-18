|
18.07.2026 06:45:00
Occidental Petroleum Cut Its Capital Spending by 8% for 2026. Should the Oil Giant Rethink Its Plans with Crude Prices Now Up 30%?
Everyone deals with some form of temptation. Even companies with energy and mining outfits are prime examples, so with oil prices high today, mostly due to the war in Iran, it's a good time to discuss corporate temptation as it relates to energy stocks, including Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).When it reported first-quarter results in May, Occidental told investors it expects capital spending to decline by $550 million this year compared with 2025, targeting total spending of $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion. But with oil prices alluringly high, it may appear that Occidental and other oil companies may be incentivized to boost output.Occidental Petroleum shouldn't run to boost production because oil prices are high. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,49
|3,54
|4,48
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten im Freitagshandel abwärts. Die Wall Street notierte mit negativen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.