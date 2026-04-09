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09.04.2026 20:02:23
Occidental Petroleum Just Discovered Oil in an Exploratory Well Off the Gulf of America. Here Are 2 More Stocks That Could Soar as a Result.
The U.S. oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) announced this morning that it has found oil in the Gulf of America, previously known as the Gulf of Mexico. The company said the discovery was made at the Bandit site, about 125 miles south of the Louisiana coast.During exploration at Bandit, Occidental observed high-quality, full-to-base oil-bearing Miocene sands. The company owns over 45% of the Bandit and said it is still examining the results of its discovery to determine next steps.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|96,55
|0,14
|0,15
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,40
|0,53
|0,54
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