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07.04.2026 18:10:00
Oil, Geopolitics, and ExxonMobil: Here's Where the Stock Could Be in 12 Months
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), one of the world's largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, isn't usually considered a high-growth stock. But over the past 12 months, its shares have rallied more than 60% and outpaced the S&P 500's 30% gain.ExxonMobil's stock outperformed the market as the escalating Middle East conflict and other macro headwinds drove oil prices higher. Could it head even higher over the next 12 months?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|96,79
|0,09
|0,09
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|97,49
|3,08
|3,26