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08.04.2026 22:05:00
Oil, Geopolitics, and Growth: 3 Energy Stocks Worth Holding for 10 Years
Oil prices are generally volatile and affected by geopolitical conflicts, supply shocks, and demand cycles, but they tend to rise over the long term. Over the past ten years, the prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil have risen 206% and 85%, respectively.Over the next ten years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global electricity consumption to increase by up to 40% to meet surging energy demand from the cloud infrastructure, data center, AI, electric vehicle (EV), and industrial markets. Some of that growth will be driven by renewable energy, but many industries will continue to use fossil fuels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|98,10
|1,40
|1,45
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|99,88
|5,47
|5,79
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