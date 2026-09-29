Ölpreis (Brent)

106,07
USD
1,75
1,68 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
29.09.2026 04:15:00

Oil Companies Enter 2027 With Their Strongest Balance Sheets in Years. Here's What to Expect Next Year.

Oil is a volatile commodity, a fact you have to accept if you are going to buy an energy stock like Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), or Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG). However, oil volatility can be both a negative and a positive. Right now, high oil prices are helping to strengthen energy company balance sheets. Here's what that means for investors in 2027.

In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, oil prices cratered amid the economic shutdown used to slow the spread of the illness. It was a difficult time for the world, but energy companies were particularly hard hit. At one point, oil prices in the United States fell below zero. There were technical reasons for the brief and shocking decline, but it shows just how difficult a period it was for energy companies.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
81% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 106,07 1,75 1,68
Ölpreis (WTI) 92,60 0,19 0,21

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen beenden Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt über 7.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte nur knapp im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen