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02.05.2026 12:15:00
Oil Could Hit $150 or Higher, Experts Warn. These Energy Stocks Are Built for the Shock.
The continued oil supply disruption caused by the Strait of Hormuz closure recently sent crude prices to their highest level since 2022 at nearly $120 a barrel. Several oil market experts are warning that crude prices could eventually top $150 a barrel if the Strait doesn't reopen soon. That would top the prior record of $147 a barrel in 2008. Here's what's fueling those warnings and the energy stocks built for an oil shock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98