19.09.2023 21:38:26

Oil Futures Pare Early Gains, Settle Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday after posting gains in the three previous sessions.

Oil prices climbed to 10-month highs earlier in the session amid supply concerns after data showed a drop in U.S. shale output. Extended production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia also continued to support oil prices early on in the day.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended lower by $0.28 or about 0.3% at $91.20 a barrel, coming off a high of $93.74 a barrel.

Brent crude futures were down marginally at $94.40 a barrel a little while ago.

On Monday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its report that oil output in the U.S. will likely fall to 9.393 million barrels per day in October, the lowest level since May 2023.

Traders await inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Energy Information Administration (EIA). The API's report is due later today, while the EIA is scheduled to release its inventory data Wednesday morning.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Entscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls fester. Die Wall Street erlebt einen uneinheitlichen Mittwochshandel. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen