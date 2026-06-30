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30.06.2026 10:06:00
Oil Is Below $70, but the Federal Reserve's June Inflation Forecast Has an Unpleasant Surprise in Store for Wall Street
Roughly four weeks ago, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all exploded to new highs. However, this rally doesn't tell the complete story on Wall Street at the moment.Aside from the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, no topic is garnering more attention than inflation. Although crude oil prices have come down in a big way over the last six weeks, the Federal Reserve's latest June inflation update has an unpleasant surprise in store for Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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