Oil Is Up, These 3 Energy Stocks Are Set to Reward Investors

Crude oil prices have been on fire this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, has surged from around $70 a barrel at the start of the year to nearly $90 a barrel recently. Higher oil prices will be a boon for oil companies, which should produce a lot more free cash flow this year. The rising tide of higher oil prices should lift all boats in the oil patch. However, Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their ability to cash in on higher oil prices. Here's why they think that investors should check out these oil stocks.Reuben Gregg Brewer (Chevron): Chevron and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are similar in many ways. But the stocks of these two integrated energy giants have diverged of late, as Wall Street is worried that Chevron's acquisition of Hess (NYSE: HES) could fall apart. The problem is that Exxon doesn't want Chevron to gain a toehold in an Exxon-operated project located in Guyana. To put a number on that divergence, Chevron's stock is up just a couple of percentage points since mid-February, when rumors of trouble started to circulate, while Exxon's stock has gained 14%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Ölpreis (Brent) 90,90
Ölpreis (WTI) 86,73

ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche Abgaben. Vor dem Wochenende konnten sich die US-Börsen von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.

