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27.05.2026 21:47:00
Oil Is Up 45% Since the Iran War Began. Is It Too Late to Buy Energy Stocks?
Since the war in Iran began on Feb. 28, it has been a chain reaction that has, unfortunately, weighed on many people's wallets and purses. Iran drastically reduced the number of ships allowed through the Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates the transportation of roughly 25% of the world's crude oil (oil used to make gasoline and diesel). This has increased the price of crude oil by around 45%, pushing it above $100 per barrel.On the flip side, energy companies have been posting record profits, and energy stocks have surged as investors look to capitalize. But considering the momentum energy stocks have had to start the year, are they still a good choice for someone looking to begin or add to their stake, or has that ship sailed?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|96,21
|1,23
|1,30
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|91,00
|2,32
|2,62
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