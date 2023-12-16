Brent
|
16.12.2023 11:18:00
Oil Prices and 1 Customer Are Taking a Toll on This Dividend Stock. Is It a Buy?
Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) is, at its core, a precious metals company. But it is not a miner; it is a streaming and royalty company, which means it provides cash up front to miners in exchange for the right to buy gold and silver in the future at advantaged prices. For more conservative investors, it is a good way to add precious metals to a portfolio for diversification purposes. Sixteen consecutive annual dividend increases prove that. But there are some nuances to consider here, and oil is a fundamental factor to keep in mind.If you are looking at Franco-Nevada, you'll also find Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) interesting. These are the three largest companies in the streaming space. As the graphic below shows, Franco-Nevada has been a notable laggard of late, even as gold has been near record highs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|76,95
|0,35
|0,46
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|71,79
|0,16
|0,22
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.