Oil Prices are Back to Seven Year High

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The biggest earworm of 2014 was Pharrell's infectious "Happy," and while yesterday harkened back to those perkier times, it was more reminiscent of B.B. King's "Inflation Blues."Oil prices hit a more than seven-year high Tuesday as international benchmark Brent rose 2% to $88.13 a barrel, the highest since it reached $115 in October 2014. Investors placed bets that demand for crude could soon outstrip supply, putting more fuel in the tank of global inflation.Continue reading