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13.03.2026 23:00:00
Oil Prices Are Climbing, and That Means This ETF Could Be a Hot Buy This Year
Oil prices have been soaring this year as the war in Iran disrupts production. The price of crude oil is around $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. And depending on how long and severe the disruption proves to be, there's the potential for it to rise even higher. Iranian officials have even warned that the price could reach $200 per barrel, due to the instability in the region. While that would be bad news for the economy and could lead to higher inflation, it would also give oil producers a boost in the process. One exchange-traded fund (ETF) that's been soaring this year is the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE). It's up around 29% right now, which is a far better performance than the S&P 500, which has fallen by 3% thus far. Here's why adding the ETF to your portfolio could still be a good move today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|103,14
|1,39
|1,37
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,71
|2,98
|3,11
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