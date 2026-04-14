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14.04.2026 18:30:00
Oil Prices Are Easing, but Volatility in the Energy Sector May Not Be Over Yet. Here Are 3 Lessons Energy Investors Can Take From the Conflict in Iran.
Wall Street is closely watching how the Iran conflict and the resulting volatility in oil prices could drive inflation and influence the broader economic landscape.The Brent crude price, the international benchmark, surged to nearly $119 per barrel in March, amid rising fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. While the temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran sharply pushed down oil prices, they are again rebounding to the $98-to-$100 range as fresh supply disruptions emerge.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|88,46
|-9,75
|-9,93
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|84,39
|-10,30
|-10,88
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