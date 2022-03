Oil Prices Are Falling, but These 3 Energy Stocks Are Still Great Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In recent weeks, crude oil prices have spiked from their already-high levels due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the main U.S. benchmark, topped $130 a barrel at its March peak due to supply concerns. Oil prices have cooled off since then, with WTI trading back below $100 a barrel for much of the past week. Even so, oil companies are still cashing in at the current levels, and they could make their shareholders a lot of money if oil prices remain elevated. Three oil stocks that still look like particularly great buys to some of our energy sector contributors right now are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading