Ölpreis (WTI)

96,76
USD
1,03
1,08 %
11.03.2026 22:15:00

Oil Prices Are Near $100 Again. Here's How Higher Fuel Costs Could Flow Into Inflation Data.

Oil Prices Are Near $100 Again. Here's How Higher Fuel Costs Could Flow Into Inflation Data.

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has led to a somewhat predictable rise in oil and natural gas prices. With key energy shipping routes disrupted, there are even talks of releasing oil and natural gas from strategic energy reserves to stem the rise. You will start to see the impact of rising oil and natural gas prices fairly quickly, but the lingering impact could be even bigger.Oil is used to create gasoline, and when you go to fill up your car, you will start seeing the impact of rising oil prices. This happens fairly quickly, which you likely already know because the price of gasoline changes daily and, sometimes, even more often. The price of gasoline is one of the most volatile components of inflation.
Ölpreis (Brent) 101,71 -0,04 -0,04
Ölpreis (WTI) 96,76 1,03 1,08

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

ATX und DAX kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Freitag kaum vom Fleck bewegen. An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

