|
11.03.2026 22:15:00
Oil Prices Are Near $100 Again. Here's How Higher Fuel Costs Could Flow Into Inflation Data.
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has led to a somewhat predictable rise in oil and natural gas prices. With key energy shipping routes disrupted, there are even talks of releasing oil and natural gas from strategic energy reserves to stem the rise. You will start to see the impact of rising oil and natural gas prices fairly quickly, but the lingering impact could be even bigger.Oil is used to create gasoline, and when you go to fill up your car, you will start seeing the impact of rising oil prices. This happens fairly quickly, which you likely already know because the price of gasoline changes daily and, sometimes, even more often. The price of gasoline is one of the most volatile components of inflation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|101,71
|-0,04
|-0,04
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,76
|1,03
|1,08