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15.05.2026 19:15:00

Oil Prices Are Rising. Here Are the 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Crude oil has finally broken out of its sleepy price range, and the usual suspects in the energy world (the supermajors) are getting a lot of attention. Those usual suspects tend to be where investors stop looking, which is a shame, because the more interesting opportunities lie one rung below the megacaps. These are companies with smaller market caps, leaner cost structures, and direct leverage to either pricing, production growth, or service demand.Three of these energy companies stand out right now for very different reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 111,23 1,76 1,61
Ölpreis (WTI) 107,52 2,10 1,99

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