Oil prices climb by US$2 amid forecasts for 2023 demand uptick

OIL settled up more than US$2 on Wednesday after Opec and the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as US interest rate hikes are expected to ease further alongside slowing inflation.Brent crude futures settled up US$2.02, or 2.4 per cent, to US$82.70 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up US$1.94 to US$77.28.Both contracts rose on a surge in diesel futures ahead of cold weather expected towards the end of the year.The Brent contract has returned to a backwardated market structure LCOc1-LCOc7 whereby front-month loading barrels trade higher than later deliveries, which indicates worries about oversupply are subsiding.