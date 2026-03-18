Ölpreis (Brent)

111,84
USD
4,46
2,00 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
18.03.2026 10:51:00

Oil Prices Could Push the 2027 Social Security COLA Above 3.5% and Here's Why

Oil prices have risen to more than $100 a barrel amid escalating conflict with Iran, pushing fuel prices up by more than 20% in just one month. Of course, this is bad news for U.S. consumers. But could it be good news for retirees?The latest estimates from the Senior Citizens League call for a 2.8% Social Security COLA in 2027 -- the exact same raise beneficiaries received this year. But this estimate was made before the Iran situation disrupted global oil supplies. And there's a chance it could make the 2027 COLA much higher.The Social Security COLA is determined by changes in the Consumer Price Index (specifically the CPI-W). Energy costs make up 6.2% of the index, with 3% allocated to fuel costs and 3.2% to household energy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 111,84 2,19 2,00
Ölpreis (WTI) 96,99 0,67 0,70

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen tendieren abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen