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18.03.2026 10:51:00
Oil Prices Could Push the 2027 Social Security COLA Above 3.5% and Here's Why
Oil prices have risen to more than $100 a barrel amid escalating conflict with Iran, pushing fuel prices up by more than 20% in just one month. Of course, this is bad news for U.S. consumers. But could it be good news for retirees?The latest estimates from the Senior Citizens League call for a 2.8% Social Security COLA in 2027 -- the exact same raise beneficiaries received this year. But this estimate was made before the Iran situation disrupted global oil supplies. And there's a chance it could make the 2027 COLA much higher.The Social Security COLA is determined by changes in the Consumer Price Index (specifically the CPI-W). Energy costs make up 6.2% of the index, with 3% allocated to fuel costs and 3.2% to household energy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|111,84
|2,19
|2,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,99
|0,67
|0,70