Brent
|
06.10.2023 00:15:38
Oil prices extend rapid slide on demand worries
OIL prices fell about 2 per cent on Thursday (Sep 5), extending the previous session’s losses of nearly 6 per cent, as worries about fuel demand outweighed an Opec+ decision to maintain oil output cuts, keeping supply tight.Global benchmark Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate ( WTI) crude futures have declined about US$10 a barrel in less than 10 days after edging close to US$100 in late September.The combined percentage drop over the last two days was the steepest since May for both crude benchmarks.Brent futures settled US$1.74, or 2.03 per cent, lower at US$84.07, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were US$1.91, or 2.3 per cent, lower at US$82.31.Investors are worried that peak demand for fuel consumption is behind us, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice-president of trading at BOK Financial.Oil settled more than US$5 lower on Wednesday – its biggest daily drop in over a year, even after a meeting of a ministerial panel of Opec+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.It made no changes to the group’s oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would maintain a voluntary cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December.Close-to-close volatility on Brent was at its highest since May, while that on WTI was its highest since June.“This is typical speculative trading activity – trying to make the best out of a bad situation after the bloodbath on Wednesday, and they (market participants) are trying to pick the bottom,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.Long positions established in anticipation of US$100 a barrel are being liquidated, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.Government data on Wednesday also showed a sharp decline in US petrol demand. Finished motor petrol supplied, a proxy for demand, fell last week to its lowest since the start of this year.“I don’t see petrol demand getting much above 8.5 million barrels a day until the holiday shopping season kicks in and that’s going to be a problem for the market,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.US heating oil futures fell more than 5 per cent on expectations that a Russian fuel export ban introduced last month would be lifted soon and supply disruptions would be less severe than markets had anticipated.Data on Wednesday also showed the US services sector slowed while the eurozone economy probably shrank last quarter, according to a survey.The US dollar eased, but continued to remain near 11-month highs, making crude more expensive for foreign buyers.On Thursday, the Turkish energy minister said a crude oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey, which has been suspended for about six months, was ready for operations. REUTERSWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|84,25
|0,07
|0,08
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,53
|-0,02
|-0,02
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: ATX oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel leicht gen Norden, während es am deutschen Aktienmarkt klar nach oben geht. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag unterschiedlich.