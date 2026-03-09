Ölpreis (WTI)

103,32
USD
12,42
13,66 %
09.03.2026 02:36:00

Oil Prices Have Skyrocketed 66% Since the Iran War Began -- Is a Stock Market Crash Next?

For the better part of the last 17 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have been motoring higher. All three indexes performed particularly well during President Donald Trump's first, non-consecutive term in the Oval Office, with respective gains of 57%, 70%, and 142% for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq.However, Wall Street's major indexes may be cracking due to the Iran war.President Trump overseeing Operation Epic Fury. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (WTI) 103,32 12,42 13,66

