11.03.2026 20:00:00
Oil Prices Haven't Been This High Since 2022. This Blue Chip Stock Soared 80% That Year
Whenever there's a conflict in the Middle East, it has the potential to disrupt the supply of oil and thus lead to an increase in commodity prices. And when that happens, many oil and gas producers benefit not only from greater revenue and more profit, but their share prices also get a boost.Recently, the price of crude oil climbed to more than $100 per barrel, the first time it has done so since 2022. And although it has come down from that high and on Tuesday was back to around $86, with the war in Iran still potentially impacting oil production, there's still the possibility for oil prices to rise higher again. A year ago, the price of crude oil was less than $70.One stock that benefited significantly from a rise in oil prices back in 2022 was ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). The oil and gas giant soared an incredible 80%. Is it poised for another huge rally this year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
