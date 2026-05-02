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02.05.2026 19:48:00
Oil Prices Just Crossed $100 Again. Here's What Energy Investors Should Do Next.
The current shock to energy markets is lasting much longer than expected. The United States is tussling with Iran -- both physically and through negotiations -- to work out the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and keep energy products flowing to the global economy. Both countries have disrupted the flow of oil to try to gain leverage in the conflict, with Iran enacting chaos in the Strait of Hormuz and the United States blockading Iranian ports in retaliation.In response, crude oil futures have reached $105 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate, while Brent prices have reached $126 per barrel, close to a record high. In response, oil producers in the United States and in unaffected areas have begun pumping more crude from the ground.Here's what oil over $100 a barrel means for energy stocks, and what investors should do now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98