Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels on economic jitters

US oil prices fell in frenzied trading on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels this year, with Brent finishing below US$80 per barrel for the second time in 2022, as investors fled the volatile market in an uncertain economy.Brent crude futures fell US$3.33, or 4 per cent, to settle at US$79.35 a barrel. WTI crude futures fell US$2.68, or 3.5 per cent, to settle at US$74.25 a barrel, their lowest settlement this year.