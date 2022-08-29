|
29.08.2022 21:15:46
Oil Prices Spike Amid Reports Of Oil Supply Reeducations
(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, with the price of crude oil for October delivery surging $3.95 to $97.01 a barrel.
The spike by the price of crude oil came amid indications OPEC and their allies plan to decrease production assuming a deal with Iran that lifts sanctions.
While the price of crude oil has come well off its recent highs, energy prices have been blamed in part for the decades-high inflation.
Oil producing nations seem intent on keeping the price of crude oil at currently elevated levels.
