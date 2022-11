Oil Profits Are Soaring: Here's How to Get Your Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil companies are feasting on higher oil and gas prices in 2022. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) posted record-shattering results this year. Exxon's profit rose 10% above its second-quarter record in the third quarter to an all-time high of $19.7 billion. Meanwhile, Chevron's third-quarter earnings of $11.2 billion were only 3% below the record it set in the second quarter. Many other oil companies also posted record results this year. The oil industry is sharing its success with stockholders by paying higher dividends and repurchasing stock. That's allowing anyone who owns oil stocks to grab a share of the industry's windfall. Oil companies tend to have clear priorities for the cash flow they produce. They typically include:Continue reading