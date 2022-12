Oil rises to over US$80/bbl as dollar slumps on slowing inflation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

OIL settled over US$80 a barrel on Tuesday and recorded its biggest daily gains in over a month, as investors bought up risk assets after US data pointed to slowing inflation.The market was also buoyed by concerns about supply disruptions, including the ongoing shutdown of the Canada-to-United States Keystone crude pipeline following a massive leak last week.Brent crude futures settled at US$80.68 per barrel, up US$2.69, or 3.5 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at US$75.39 per barrel, up by US$2.22, or 3 per cent. Both contracts recorded their biggest daily gains since Nov 4.The dollar index plunged on Tuesday after data showed that underlying US consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate increases on Wednesday.A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which can boost demand.“Nobody really saw that number coming in below expectations – a possible demand-positive event that put a bid in the market,” Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger said.The focus will now shift to how the US Federal Reserve responds to the CPI report, Yawger added. A pause in interest rate hikes could push prices higher.