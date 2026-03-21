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21.03.2026 04:15:00
Oil Shock: What History Says About the Stock Market and Rising Energy Prices
We're now three weeks into the war in Iran, and the signs for the global economy continue to look worse.In the last few days, Israel and Iran have traded on key energy infrastructure, causing another spike in oil and natural gas prices. As of March 20, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was trading around $105 a barrel, up 50% from where it was before the war broke out. It's unclear how long oil prices will remain elevated. That depends on whether the Strait of Hormuz reopens and what lasting damage there is to energy infrastructure in the Gulf region. Stocks have already started to pull back in response to the war. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 5% so far this month, and just finished its fourth straight losing week, and the Nasdaq Composite is approaching correction territory, defined as a pullback of 10% or more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,23
|2,09
|2,17
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