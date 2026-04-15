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15.04.2026 10:40:00
Oil Shocks and Tariff Fears? These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Will Keep Paying You.
Last year, we had the tariff shock following President Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement imposing steep tariffs on most imports to the U.S. This year, we have the oil stock resulting from the war with Iran. Perhaps surprisingly, though, the stock market has largely shrugged off the impact of both events.However, the full impact of tariffs and soaring oil prices still hasn't hit the economy. We could very well see inflation rise, slower economic growth, and increased market volatility.Many stocks don't hold up well in such an environment. But these three ultra-high-yield dividend stocks will keep paying you no matter what's on the way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|92,26
|0,98
|1,07
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