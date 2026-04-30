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30.04.2026 20:05:00
Oil Shocks Are Pushing Up Food and Fertilizer Costs. These Consumer Stocks Are Feeling the Squeeze.
The price of WTI crude oil has risen nearly 75% this year. Most of that spike occurred over the past two months, as the Iran War curbed oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Those rising oil prices boosted the margins of big oil companies, but they crushed the margins of other companies that depend on oil, natural gas, and related chemical products.Those headwinds are particularly tough for packaged food companies already operating on thin margins in commoditized markets. Rising natural gas prices are driving up fertilizer prices, while higher oil prices are making it more expensive to run tractors, harvesters, and other farming equipment. Those crops also become more expensive to ship, and the plastic packaging for those finished products -- which comes from petroleum -- becomes pricier to manufacture.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98