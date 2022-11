Oil slides 2%, posts second weekly decline as supply fears recede

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

OIL dropped by about 2 per cent on Friday, logging a second weekly decline, due to concern about weakened demand in China and further increases to US interest rates.Brent crude settled at US$87.62 a barrel, falling US$2.16, or 2.4 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at US$80.08 a barrel, losing US$1.56, or 1.9 per cent.Both benchmarks posted weekly losses, with Brent down about 9 per cent and WTI roughly 10 per cent.A stronger US dollar , which makes oil more expensive to non-American buyers, pushed down crude prices.The market structure of both oil benchmarks shifted in ways that reflect dwindling supply concerns.Crude came close to record highs earlier this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to those worries.