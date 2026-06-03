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03.06.2026 16:23:05
Oil Stocks Are Spiking on the News That U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Have Crumbled. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has left the world short of oil and natural gas. These are vital commodities, and a shortage drives prices higher. The most recent breakdown in peace talks has left investors worried and pushed oil prices up again.However, as events in the conflict have unfolded over the last few months, it is just as reasonable to expect good news to push oil prices lower. Energy industry executives are warning that energy prices aren't reflecting industry fundamentals, suggesting higher prices are possible. But right now, it is clear that emotions driven by news flow are what are moving energy investments. With so much uncertainty, caution is probably warranted.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|94,95
|-2,44
|-2,51
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|92,33
|-3,69
|-3,84
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